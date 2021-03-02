Drunken driver traveling at 101 mph kicks state troopers in attempt to flee arrest, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman kicked state troopers and a squad car while attempting resist arrest after she failed a field sobriety test, police said.

Jasmine Gorman, 35, of Michigan City, faces charges of battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated endangering others and operating while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

At 2:00 a.m. Tuesday Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin was driving the area of Interstate 80/94 patrolling when he saw a black Nissan speeding eastbound.

The vehicle was clocked driving at 101 mph in a 55 mph zone and Griffin attempted to pull the driver over. The vehicle continued driving for 2 miles until abruptly stopping. As the trooper approached the vehicle, he noticed several open alcoholic beverage containers inside, police said.

The driver, identified as Gorman, failed field sobriety tests at the scene and the trooper asked her to place her hands behind her back to be handcuffed.

However, she allegedly became verbally uncooperative with the trooper and pulled away from him, attempting to run back to her vehicle. Before she got inside her car, the trooper was able to get her back into police custody.