Drunken driver was topping 105 mph, Porter County police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Hobart woman, nabbed driving drunk at a speed topping 105 mph along a local stretch of Ind. 130, explained to an officer she has a "lead foot," Porter County police said.

The officer said he was patrolling in the area of Ind. 130 and Ind. 149 at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday when a westbound silver Hyundai Elantra sped by at a high rate of speed, police said.

The officer said he was driving 105 mph and failing to gain ground on the speeding vehicle.

After turning on his overhead lights, the officer said the speeding vehicle eventually pulled over and the driver, Courtney Murphy, acknowledged she was speeding but could not say by how much, the incident report says.

The officer said he smelled alcohol on Murphy, and she was later found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .104, which exceeds the legal limit for driving of .08, police said.

Murphy was taken into custody on several counts of operating while intoxicated.

