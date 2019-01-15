VALPARAISO — A police officer was injured and the electronics in his car damaged by a man they said became combative during an arrest on a preliminary charge of drunken driving.
Police said they arrived at Family Express at 1901 Calumet Ave. shortly before noon Monday in response to a report of a hit-and-run crash.
They searched the area and located the vehicle in question, driven by Michael Waclawik, 37, of Portage.
Police said they determined Waclawik was driving intoxicated and when they went to place him under arrest, he became combative.
During the drive to the jail, Waclawik reportedly kicked an officer and the electronics in the car. After the officer stopped the vehicle, Waclawik again kicked the same officer and another, leaving the first officer injured, police said.
Waclawik was taken to the Valparaiso Medical Center where he struck an officer in the face and was combative with medical staff, police said.
He was taken to jail on preliminary charges of battery to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and multiple charges of operating while intoxicated.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.