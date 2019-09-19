{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old man is accused of driving an electric cart into a wine display at a Walmart on U.S. 6 while drunk early Thursday, breaking several bottles.

Portage police said Timothy Bryant admitted to sleeping in the store's changing rooms for the past several days. He also allegedly took chips from the selves and ate them.

Bryant was taken to jail and faces misdemeanor counts of public intoxication, theft, resisting law enforcement, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to the incident report.

Police were called to Walmart shortly after 2 a.m. and were told by store managers that Bryant had been in the store multiple times this week, but had caused no problem before Thursday.

The managers said they discovered he broke three bottles of wine after driving an Amigo electric cart into the display.

Bryant was escorted out of the store, but he returned a short time later, at which time he was found eating chips and police were called.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police said they found Bryant blocking the store bathrooms with the cart. When asked why he was using the cart when he appeared to be in good health, he responded that he was a "paying customer" and assumed he could use it.

After officers noticed signs Bryant had been drinking alcohol, an attempt was made to take him into custody and he began resisting, police said. Officers then took him to the ground and applied a "drive stun to his ribs."

He was handcuffed, but continued resting officers, which resulted in leg shackles being applied, police said.

Police said Bryant told them he was "lit." Officers found a nearly empty bottle of vodka in his sweatshirt pocket. Several bags of chips were located inside the electric cart, prompting the theft charge.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.