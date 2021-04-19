Drunken man was shooting in direction of nearby Porter County mobile homes, police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — County police say a 35-year-old intoxicated man fired several rounds from a handgun in the direction of a nearby mobile home park.

Jeffrey Wyman, who lives in the area in question, faces a felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Police said they were called out multiple times around 4:40 a.m. Sunday to the Liberty Farm mobile home park along U.S. 6 for reports of gunfire.

Officers tracked the source of the shooting down to a nearby mobile home where they heard yelling inside. Officers found six .45-caliber bullet shell casings lying on the back patio and walk area of the residence.

Wyman answered the door and appeared extremely intoxicated and smelling of alcohol, police said.

Wyman reportedly refused to speak to police. But as an officer retrieved Wyman's cigarettes, a Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found inside his mobile home.