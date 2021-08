Drunken motorcyclist did not see lit-up squad car, Porter police say

PORTER — Police say they followed a motorcyclist for a mile and a half with emergency lights on before the Portage man noticed, pulled over and was taken into custody on drunken driving charges.

"The driver advised that he just did not realize that I was behind him and trying to stop him," Porter police said.

Scott Perry, 50, faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and he was issued a ticket for speeding, police said.

The officer said he began following the motorcycle east on U.S. 20 and watched it swerving close to an oncoming vehicle. The bike continued to weave and then reached a speed of 80 mph in the 55-mph zone, police said.

Once Perry was stopped, he slurred his words and smelled of alcohol, police said. Perry would not cooperate with a portable breath test at the scene and gave insufficient samples at the police station, police said.

He had to be taken to a nearby emergency room for a blood draw.

