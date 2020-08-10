Drunken motorcyclist offers $100 to be driven home after passenger injured in crash, police said

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old man offered another motorist $100 to drive him home and not call police after he drove his motorcycle drunk Sunday, crashed and injured his female passenger, county police said.
David Caudill, of Portage Township, faces a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and misdemeanor counts of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Porter County police.
Police said they were called out at 6:40 p.m. to Ind. 149 and County Road 600 North where they were told that a motorcycle turning on to 600 North crashed and the driver fled on foot and was hiding in trees nearby.
Police located Caudill, who claimed to have been walking when he saw the crash, according to the incident report. Caudill became verbally abusive with officers and the motorcycle was found to be registered in his name.
The passenger on the bike, a 43-year-old Hebron woman, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash, polices said. She reportedly told police she and Caudill had been drinking at a Valparaiso bar and were on the way to his house when the crash occurred.
Another motorist, who was behind the motorcycle and witnessed the crash, said Caudill offered $100 to drive him home and asked that he not call police.
Anthony Wayne Piner
Ashley Lee Hilton
Cathryn Jean Kottika
Christopher Donnel Sanderss
Emily Elizabeth Hale
Fernando Valle Alvarado
Jerry Lee Paul
John Robert Fejes Jr.
Jordan Kaye Norwood
Marquice Lendale Thomas
Ronnie Fred Anderson
Stephen Michael Evans
Travis Andrew Burkhart
Amber Marianne Eidman
Joshua Arthur Hendrix
Mark Aaron Morris
Mary Katherine Suffern
Ray Anthony Ferrer Sr.
Tatyana Faith Schmitt
Matthew Scott Helsel
Michael Wayne Sowers
Sabrina Sharise Mabon
Stephen Michael Gavras
Tiffany Louise Moneypenny
Austin Robert Wilson
Charlie Edison Vickery
Diego Jimenez-Cervantes
Erailia Marie Pena
Terrence Michael Jackson
Zachary John Lewis
Albert Benjamin Hendon
Amber Crystal Nicole Ford
Dustin Allen Gregory
Jeffrey Lee Jarvis
Jennifer Louise Throw
Jose Pablo Perez
Nathan Braceford Workman
Timothy James Barnette
Alexander Michael Van Pelt
Brian Anthony Kasper
Brandon Alexander James Wilson
Demetrius Leon Robinson
Lindsay Marie Brooks
Mendee Marie Stroud
Robert Carl Wiltse
Rock Anthony Perri II
Shedell Caprice Meneweather
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.