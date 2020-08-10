Drunken motorcyclist offers $100 to be driven home after passenger injured in crash, police said

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old man offered another motorist $100 to drive him home and not call police after he drove his motorcycle drunk Sunday, crashed and injured his female passenger, county police said.

David Caudill, of Portage Township, faces a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and misdemeanor counts of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Porter County police.

Police said they were called out at 6:40 p.m. to Ind. 149 and County Road 600 North where they were told that a motorcycle turning on to 600 North crashed and the driver fled on foot and was hiding in trees nearby.

Police located Caudill, who claimed to have been walking when he saw the crash, according to the incident report. Caudill became verbally abusive with officers and the motorcycle was found to be registered in his name.

The passenger on the bike, a 43-year-old Hebron woman, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash, polices said. She reportedly told police she and Caudill had been drinking at a Valparaiso bar and were on the way to his house when the crash occurred.