Drunken motorist crashes into Portage house and flees on foot, police say
Kyle Piper

PORTAGE — A 24-year-old man faces several charges after he crashed his car into a house, fled on foot and was later nabbed in another vehicle, police said.

Kyle Piper, of Hanna, is charged with felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor counts of OWI endangering another person, OWI and leaving the scene of an accident, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Hamstrom Road where a black Dodge Charger had crashed into a home and the driver fled on foot.

While tracking the driver with a dog, police said they stopped another vehicle and found Piper in the passenger seat.

Piper told police he had left his vehicle at a gas station and sought a ride because he was too drunk to drive, according to the incident report.

Police noticed a small abrasion on his forehead and scrapes on both knees, the latter consistent with airbag deployment following a crash, officers said.

The driver told police Piper called him for a ride and he picked up Piper while he was running down a street, police said.

"Mr. Piper would only state that officers had no proof he was driving his vehicle at the time of (the) crash," according to police.

