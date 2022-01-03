Drunken Portage man nearly reached for gun in front of police following residential shooting, cops say

PORTAGE — An intoxicated Portage man initially ignored police and momentarily moved his hands toward a handgun stuffed in the rear of the waistband of his pants while an officer had his weapon aimed at him, according to a police report.

When repeatedly yelled at to put his hands up or he would be shot, 48-year-old John Renko ultimately complied and was taken into custody on preliminary felony counts of criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal recklessness, Portage police said.

The lone officer said he tossed Renko's 9mm gun away from them while he waited for backup help to arrive, police said.

Police said they were called shortly after 8 p.m. New Year's Eve to the 2200 block of Swanson Road in reference to a man, later determined to be Renko, firing a pistol into the street.

A woman told police Renko had been drinking heavily and yelling at her, police said. As the woman attempted to leave for the night, Renko began choking her and slamming her on a bed, she said.

When he left the house, the woman said she locked the door and she heard loud popping noises.