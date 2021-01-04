Drunken Porter man flees crash in sight of officer, police say

PORTER — A Porter man is accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash that occurred within sight of a local police officer.

Eric Duvall, 24, is accused of striking another vehicle Friday night along Waverly Road, just south of U.S. 20 and then fleeing to his nearby home, Porter police said.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and several counts of driving while intoxicated, police said.

The officer said he spotted a Volkswagen Beetle at 6:30 p.m. pulled off along the east side of Waverly Road with its hazard lights on and found out the driver was waiting for someone to help her replace a tire. The officer continued on to a nearby fueling station and convenience store and on his return trip to the disabled vehicle saw a white pickup truck with a snowplow pass him northbound on Waverly Road.

The driver of the disabled vehicle told the officer the truck just hit her vehicle and fled, police said.

The officer said he turned and pursued the vehicle, locating it in a nearby driveway.