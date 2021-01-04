 Skip to main content
Drunken Porter man flees crash in sight of officer, police say
Drunken Porter man flees crash in sight of officer, police say

Eric Duvall

Eric Duvall

PORTER — A Porter man is accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash that occurred within sight of a local police officer.

Eric Duvall, 24, is accused of striking another vehicle Friday night along Waverly Road, just south of U.S. 20 and then fleeing to his nearby home, Porter police said.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and several counts of driving while intoxicated, police said.

The officer said he spotted a Volkswagen Beetle at 6:30 p.m. pulled off along the east side of Waverly Road with its hazard lights on and found out the driver was waiting for someone to help her replace a tire. The officer continued on to a nearby fueling station and convenience store and on his return trip to the disabled vehicle saw a white pickup truck with a snowplow pass him northbound on Waverly Road.

The driver of the disabled vehicle told the officer the truck just hit her vehicle and fled, police said.

The officer said he turned and pursued the vehicle, locating it in a nearby driveway.

A man at the house told the officer the vehicle belonged to his son, who was arrested after explaining he fled the scene of the crash because he was scared, according to the incident report. Duvall admitted to have been drinking alcohol and was taken to jail after failing sobriety tests and testing twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

