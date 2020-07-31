You are the owner of this article.
Drunken Valpo man drove on railroad tracks, bringing train traffic to a halt, police say
Scott Miller

Scott Miller

 Provided

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Valparaiso man is unharmed, but was arrested Thursday night on allegations of drunken driving after his vehicle was discovered 10 feet off the roadway on railroad tracks, Porter County police said.

Police said they responded to a call shortly before midnight of a vehicle stuck on the train tracks near Ind. 2 and Evans Ave. just east of Valparaiso.

They found Scott Miller attempting to dislodge the right side tires of his 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix from the tracks. The vehicle was facing westbound on the tracks and was about 10 feet off of Ind. 2, police said.

Miller, who smelled of alcohol, was ordered off the tracks and police contacted the railroad company and had all trains temporarily stopped, according to the incident report.

When asked how much alcohol he had to drink, Miller reportedly told police, "uhh too much to be driving."

Miller said he consumed four whiskey drinks and they were "pretty heavy," he told police.

He was later found to have a blood alcohol count of more than twice the legal driving limit, police said.

Miller faces three misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

