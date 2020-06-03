You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Drunken woman in swimsuit darts into Porter County roadway, police say
alert urgent

Drunken woman in swimsuit darts into Porter County roadway, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Wrisley

Audrey Wrisley

 Provided

PORTER — A drunken 18-year-old woman clad in a bathing suit ran in and out of the roadway Tuesday along U.S. 12, ultimately prompting her arrest on felony charges, Porter police said.

The woman, Audry Wrisley, of Gurnee, Illinois, was arrested on a felony battery charge and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession/consumption of alcohol, according to police.

Police were called to the area of U.S. 12 and Waverly Road in the town of Porter shortly after 11 a.m. by Wrisley's friend, who reported they were lost and that Wrisley was extremely intoxicated and running in the roadway.

Wrisley was initially found lying on the ground wearing a bathing suit, police said. She had numerous minor scrapes on her body, bug bites and appeared intoxicated, police said.

While police were walking the two women away from the scene, Wrisley turned and punched her friend in the face, police said. Wrisley then resisted when police attempted to put her in their vehicle and she tried to walk away, Porter police reported.

After being taken to a nearby emergency room for an evaluation because of her intoxicated state, Wrisley kicked a police officer twice in the upper leg/groin area, police said. She was taken to the ground, placed in leg restraints and after refusing to get in a wheelchair, she was carried, at which time she kicked a computer monitor, police said.

Police said they were able to calm Wrisley somewhat during the drive south to the Porter County Jail, but she had to be placed in a restraint chair at the jail after becoming unruly.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts