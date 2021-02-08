 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drunken woman leads Porter County officers on high-speed chase into Gary, police say
alert urgent

Drunken woman leads Porter County officers on high-speed chase into Gary, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Nicole Williamson

Nicole Williamson

 Provided

PINE TOWNSHIP — A Lansing woman is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday night from the far east side of Porter County into Gary, police said.

Nicole Williamson, 35, is accused of reaching speeds of up to 90 mph, forcing at least one other driver off the road and twice crashing along the way before being taken into custody, Porter County police said.

Williamson, who told officers she fled because she has warrants, faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

She has an active warrant for failure to appear out of LaPorte County on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and warrants from Lake County for failure to appear on charges possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior office, police said.

A Porter County police officer said he was patrolling along U.S. 20 in the area of County Road 500 East at 10:53 p.m. Sunday when he saw a westbound blue Chevrolet Impala failing to stay in its lane. When the officer activated his lights to pull over the vehicle, the driver began to accelerate to 60 mph, he said.

The vehicle turned south on Tremont Road and drove into the northbound lane, causing another motorist to leave the road, police said.

Williamson then continued south on Ind. 49 and then west on Interstate 94. She drove upward of 90 mph on I-94 and crashed into the median at one point and into a guardrail while successfully dodging officers' efforts to stop her, police said.

Williamson then exited at Broadway in Gary, pulled into a fueling station and left her vehicle, where she was taken into custody. Police said they could smell alcohol on Williamson's breath and her speech was slurred.

She reportedly admitted to have been drinking alcohol and apologized for fleeing, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts