Drunken woman leads Porter County officers on high-speed chase into Gary, police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A Lansing woman is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday night from the far east side of Porter County into Gary, police said.

Nicole Williamson, 35, is accused of reaching speeds of up to 90 mph, forcing at least one other driver off the road and twice crashing along the way before being taken into custody, Porter County police said.

Williamson, who told officers she fled because she has warrants, faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

She has an active warrant for failure to appear out of LaPorte County on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and warrants from Lake County for failure to appear on charges possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior office, police said.

A Porter County police officer said he was patrolling along U.S. 20 in the area of County Road 500 East at 10:53 p.m. Sunday when he saw a westbound blue Chevrolet Impala failing to stay in its lane. When the officer activated his lights to pull over the vehicle, the driver began to accelerate to 60 mph, he said.