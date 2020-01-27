DUI suspect snores in back seat of squad on way to jail, cops say

A Burns Harbor man could be heard snoring as he slept in the backseat of a squad car on the way to jail Saturday, police say.
The nap came hours after Eric Edward Maher, 29, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a traffic stop Saturday near U.S. 20 and Beam Street, according to a Porter Police Department report.
At 3:33 a.m. Saturday, a Porter officer said he noticed Maher's vehicle weaving back and forth in a westbound lane on Beam Street and striking a curb, records allege.
Maher then allegedly drove left of center, prompting the officer to activate his emergency lights and initiate a traffic stop.
The officer said he noticed Maher had watery, bloodshot eyes, and a strong alcoholic odor while speaking with him, records show.
"Just run the plates," Maher allegedly said when the officer asked if he knew why he was stopped.
Maher allegedly stared straight ahead, was "very hesitant" to speak, and had his window only slightly rolled down during the stop, according to an arrest report.
Maher told the officer he was coming from work, but when pressed as to how many drinks he had consumed Maher allegedly admitted he had a couple of drinks "about an hour prior," the report states.
After Maher allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a chemical breath test, he became immediately aggressive as the officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, according to the report.
"As other officers assisted in placing the handcuffs on, Maher continued to physically resist and pull away from officers. Maher was then taken to the ground by officers to gain control of him," the report states.
Maher remained verbally abusive toward officers on scene and attempted to take off his seat belt and open the car door once at the station, records show.
"Maher also began yelling that we were at someone's house and not at a police station," the officer wrote.
After police received a warrant to draw his blood and determine his blood alcohol content, he was then taken to Franciscan Medical Center in Chesterton.
There, Maher allegedly remained uncooperative, refusing to sign paperwork or provide his name or date of birth to medical staff.
Once the blood draw was completed, he was returned to jail staff for transport to the Porter County Jail.
"Immediately after leaving the ER, Maher fell asleep while snoring in the backseat during the entire transport," the report states.
Maher has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated — endangering, OWI above 0.15 BAC, OWI and resisting law enforcement, police said.