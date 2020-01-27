DUI suspect snores in backseat of squad on way to jail, cops say

After Maher allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a chemical breath test, he became immediately aggressive as the officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, according to the report.

"As other officers assisted in placing the handcuffs on, Maher continued to physically resist and pull away from officers. Maher was then taken to the ground by officers to gain control of him," the report states.

Maher remained verbally abusive toward officers on scene and attempted to take off his seatbelt and open the car door once at the station, records show.

"Maher also began yelling that we were at someone's house and not at a police station," the officer wrote.

After police received a warrant to draw his blood and determine his blood alcohol content, he was then taken to Franciscan Medical Center in Chesterton.

There, Maher allegedly remained uncooperative, refusing to sign paperwork or provide his name or date of birth to medical staff.

Once the blood draw was completed, he was returned to jail staff for transport to the Porter County Jail.