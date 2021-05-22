 Skip to main content
Duneland Chamber accounting manager charged with embezzling over $11,000
Duneland Chamber accounting manager charged with embezzling over $11,000

  • Updated
Sarah Potrzebowski, 40, of Chesterton.

CHESTERTON — An accounting manager for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce faces charges of theft and conversion for over $11,000 in funds acquired between late 2019 and early 2020.

Sarah Potrzebowski, 40, of Chesterton, is accused of exerting unauthorized control over money belonging to the Chamber by pocketing funds collected from vendors at the town's European Market and other cash payments between September 12, 2019 and January 15, 2020. The money amounted to $11,018.05, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Porter Superior Court.

A certified public accountant reviewing the Chamber's bank records first alerted authorities Feb. 2 about the missing funds, records state.

Potrzebowski was booked on a felony charge of theft and misdemeanor count of conversion in Porter County Jail Wednesday, and has since bonded out.

Potrzebowski has an initial hearing scheduled June 2. Online records did not indicate Potrzebowski was represented yet by a defense attorney.

"It’s unfortunate that this arrest has touched our organization," Maura Durham, Duneland Chamber of Commerce President, said. "As a not-for-profit, we take our financial responsibilities seriously, and have taken the necessary steps to ensure the wrongdoing was found, rectified and safeguarded against for the future."

