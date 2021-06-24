 Skip to main content
Duo stole hundreds of dollars in gas from Winfield station, police say
WINFIELD — Suspects were caught on surveillance cameras stealing hundreds of dollars worth of gas at a Winfield gas station, police said.

The suspects struck between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon Gas Station located at East 109th Avenue and Randolph Street, according to the Winfield Police Department.

A man allegedly pumped $300 worth of diesel gas into a truck and also in an external tank on another truck. A woman in a dark gray truck then drove up to the unleaded gas pump and the man pumped an additional $147 worth of gas into that truck, police said.

The suspects then drove off south on Randolph Street without paying. A license plate was not displayed on either of the vehicles.

The Winfield Police Department released surveillance images from the gas station, asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man and vehicles in the photo.

The dark gray truck is described as an older model Ford and the white truck is a flatbed, possibly a tow truck, and also potentially a Ford.

The man was wearing a baseball-style cap with the word "DRIP" in the front of it.

Anyone with information or is able to identify the subjects is asked to immediately contact the Winfield Police Department at 219-779-9326.

