During National Safe Schools Week, NWI nonprofits educate youth on gun safety, violence prevention

National Safe Schools Week kicked off Sunday, and there is no shortage of advocates in Northwest Indiana working to prevent violence among local youth.

Region-based organizations Project Outreach and Prevention and Positive Approach to Teen Health partnered with high schools in Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond to educate the community on gun safety and reduce the number of children and teenagers lost to gun violence.

POP and PATH began a series of events Thursday with a gun safety rally at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary where speakers discussed the dangers of guns and how to react in a dangerous situation where a gun might be involved. The organizations will hold an all-star basketball game with Chicago's Project Swish at noon Saturday, featuring speakers from The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Agents; Dr. Michael McGee, founder of POP; and the founder of Project Swish, the keynote speaker who will present on the topics of mental health and violence prevention, according to a release from the Gary Chamber of Commerce.

Teachers have nominated students from all grades who they believe can benefit from the message most and students who are already advocates and leaders in their classrooms to attend.

"We want kids to walk away with a good message," McGee said. "Every kid coming has to write and turn in a two-paragraph report about what they learned and what they’re gonna do to prevent violence in their communities."

Events will continue into next week with a blood drive Thursday sponsored by the American Red Cross called "Stop the Bleed," where teenagers can learn how to apply first-aid techniques to anyone facing a life-threatening injury due to gun violence. The final initiative will be a gun turn-in program next Friday and Saturday in which youth can turn in guns in exchange for the opportunity to be entered into a raffle to win Chicago Bulls tickets, $1,000 in cash, gift cards and other prizes.

McGee, a Gary native, said the organizations are reaching out to kids at each high school to participate in the upcoming events.

McGee said the nonprofits identified the Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond as the areas in Lake County most at-risk for juvenile delinquency. With a grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the nonprofits will have the chance to serve six high schools through two programs designed to develop personal, interpersonal and drug resistance skills and enhance social-emotional learning through peer-to-peer interaction. While McGee said they've held plenty of events during Safe Schools Week in the past, this is the first year they are bringing together students from across the Region.

"We will be meeting with kids all over about violence prevention and how kids can be advocates at their schools," McGee said.

McGee, an emergency doctor by trade, started to advocate more heavily against violence prevention in 2016 after he saw multiple teenagers with gun shot wounds enter the emergency room while he worked for Methodist Hospitals.

"That's all contributing to the violence, and abundance of guns," McGee said. "You throw in areas with over- and under-policing, all the different socioeconomic disparities, the racial injustices, ... it’s a ticking time bomb in every city, and it's why homicides have gone up.”

A study published in May in the New England Journal of Medicine using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies firearms as the leading cause of death for children and adolescent in the U.S., surpassing motor vehicle crashes. A study published in July identifies geographic divergences and notes at worsening conditions in the Midwest.

One solution? Getting kids to get rid of their guns, McGee said.

"Think about all the youth out here running around with guns without permits," McGee said. "With some of these guns, you don’t need a lot to pull the trigger. Protect your family, protect your kids and that is what's part of the emphasis to turn in guns."

The all-star basketball game will be held at noon Saturday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway, in Merrillville. The blood drive will be held Thursday at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary, at a yet to be determined time. The gun turn-in will be held 1-6 p.m. next Friday and Saturday at Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond police departments. More information can be found on the POP and PATH websites.