Dutch shepherd Bane joins ranks as Hebron’s sole dog on police force

HEBRON — The Hebron Police Department has gained a four-legged officer on the force.

Police K-9 Bane was sworn in on Wednesday as the department’s only police dog, according to the Hebron Police Department.

Bane is an 18-month-old Dutch shepherd from Poland who holds certifications in tracking, narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, building and area searches and is also certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

His human counterpart and handler, Hebron Sgt. Scott Sejda, recently graduated in the class of 2020 following a six-week training program at the FMK9 training facility in Berrien Center, Michigan.

Adding Bane to the team was made possible through a Porter County Substance Abuse Council grant and several donations from local businesses such as Southlake Auto, Hebron True Value, Hebron Lions Club, Hebron Animal Hospital, Emmanuel Baptist Church and Ruff-n-Tuff in Lowell.

Police said Bane, who lives with Sejda, has quickly become part of the family.