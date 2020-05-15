Dutch shepherd Bane joins ranks as Hebron’s sole dog on police force

HEBRON — The Hebron Police Department has gained a four-legged officer on the force.
Police K-9 Bane was sworn in on Wednesday as the department’s only police dog, according to the Hebron Police Department.
Bane is an 18-month-old Dutch shepherd from Poland who holds certifications in tracking, narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, building and area searches and is also certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
His human counterpart and handler, Hebron Sgt. Scott Sejda, recently graduated in the class of 2020 following a six-week training program at the FMK9 training facility in Berrien Center, Michigan.
Adding Bane to the team was made possible through a Porter County Substance Abuse Council grant and several donations from local businesses such as Southlake Auto, Hebron True Value, Hebron Lions Club, Hebron Animal Hospital, Emmanuel Baptist Church and Ruff-n-Tuff in Lowell.
Police said Bane, who lives with Sejda, has quickly become part of the family.
“Without the support of our community, we would not have been able to get this project done,” Sejda said. “I am very grateful to the citizens of Hebron and Porter County who have helped us purchase and train Bane. I look forward to working with him for many years to come.”
Aaron Michael Plowman
Brandon Joseph Maupin
Brandon Scott Hitt
Crystal Marie Martinez
Danielle Renee Nelson
Dartanian Demitrias Everett
Glen Robert Peters
Isiah Edward Hollins
Jason Lee Looney
Joseph Edward Smarzewski
Katie Marie Nitz
Micahel Anthony Martin
Michael Gabriel Waters
Nickolas George Riley
Randy William Moss II
Richard William Bull
Sable Santique Strickland-Foney
Shakira Josephine Lee
Steven Anthony Malarik Jr.
Susan Desiree Hopper
William Dominic Morris
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.