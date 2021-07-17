 Skip to main content
Dyer first responders team up to rescue ducklings, fire chief says
Ducks MAIN.jpg

Fishing nets are used to rescue ducklings trapped in a drain at Pheasant Hills Park.

 Provided

DYER —  Dyer's first responders answered the cries of a mother duck in distress, rescuing several ducklings Saturday afternoon. 

At 4:10 p.m. firefighters were called after a resident noticed the duck family in peril at Pheasant Hills Park, said Dyer Fire Department Chief Joe Martin. 

Martin said the resident's heart strings were pulled after he heard the cries of a troubled mother duck while walking his dog in the park.

Seven ducklings were found stuck in a drain in the pond. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Dyer Public Works staff opened the drain grate, allowing firefighters and police to coordinate efforts. A Dyer officer assisted the firefighters with some nets he brought from home and together they worked to rescue the feathered siblings. 

With some wrangling, all seven ducklings were pulled from the drain and reunited with their mother. 

"They were more than happy to go back to mom," Martin said. 

Martin said the Dyer Fire Department is not stranger to helping animals, including household pet rescues. Crews carry oxygen masks that can fit cats, dogs and even hamsters. 

"With things like this, we are happy to help," Martin said. "We are here to serve the public. If someone needs help, web-toed or not, they will get the help they need."

