Dyer home broken into, ransacked, police say

DYER — A Dyer resident returned home to find their home broken into and valuables taken, police said.

Police responded Monday afternoon to a home in the 100 block of Chateau Drive. The homeowner said they left for work around 8 a.m. and they found their home ransacked after they returned around 4 p.m., the Dyer Police Department said.

The home had been broken into and valuable items including valuable coins, currency, and jewelry had been taken.

The time of incident is unknown as there was no alarm system or home surveillance footage to reference.

The suspect and vehicle is not known. Police asked anyone with information to contact Dyer Detective Bryan Sanders by email at sbanders@townofdyer.com.

Police previously cautioned Dyer residents to be on the lookout after several valuables were taken in a burglary scheme last week.

At 6:45 p.m. March 10, Dyer officers were called to a residential burglary report in the Mallard Cove subdivision.

The suspects were posing as town employees visiting houses to check the water pressure, according to the Dyer Police Department. After the homeowner let the suspects inside the residence, they stole jewelry from the home and fled in a dark colored pickup truck.

"Do not allow anyone in your home unless you know them personally or it is a scheduled appointment," police said. "The Dyer Police Department is reminding residents that town employees will always have official town identification cards, and they will be in vehicles with the 'Town of Dyer' logo on them. Utility workers will also have ID on them if they are at a residence to do work."

