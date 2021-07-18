Dyer ice rink not liable for player's injuries suffered during amateur hockey fight

But Parent awarded summary judgment to Midwest Training after concluding "physical contact of the nature that took place in this instance could not have been foreseen or prevented by Midwest Training," whose rules prohibit fighting during amateur hockey games.

An in-depth analysis of the relevant case law likewise led a three-judge panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals to unanimously rule in favor of the ice rink.

The appeals court said Indiana businesses generally have a duty to protect their customers from harm, so long as the harm is sufficiently probable that a reasonable person would take precautions to avoid it.

In this case, the appellate judges said while hockey games may be a common atmosphere for aggression, they don't believe sports facilities hosting amateur leagues have reason to foresee a fight of this nature.

"This fight occurred suddenly and without warning," wrote Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native, for the appeals court.

"A deliberate and unprovoked physical assault is not at all a rough-and-tumble injury from the accepted nature of the game, and generally matches do not involve violent attack and permanent injury."