Dyer man charged after trying to ram squad cars, flipping off troopers in chase, police say
JASPER COUNTY — A 23-year-old Dyer man has been charged after allegedly flipping off state troopers and attempting to ram squad cars during a chase on Interstate 65, police said.

Kevin Calderone faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. However, police said more charges may be filed. 

At 3:22 p.m. Wednesday Indiana State Police were called about a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a median, causing it to go airborne, said Cpl. Eric Rot.

The vehicle was reportedly southbound on I-65 in Fair Oaks. Police caught up to the vehicle, a white Toyota Prius, at the 212-mile marker.

A trooper saw the car passing traffic on the inside shoulder and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver responded by reaching out the window and giving the officer the middle finger, Fifield said.  

The driver continued fleeing south, erratically traveling at high speeds and at very low speeds.  Due to possible damage from hitting the median, at one point the vehicle was traveling at about 25 mph, Rot said.  

The driver was also swerving at squad cars and going across all southbound lanes, police said.

As the chase went further south, police put down tire deflation devices, which the driver hit. However, he kept driving forward on rims, at some points hitting 60 mph, Fifield said.

Rolling on tattered tires, the driver ended up crashing at a barrier at mile marker 205 on I-65 by the exit for Remington, Indiana, at U.S. 231. After the wreck, Calderone refused to get out of his Prius and had to be removed from the driver's seat by troopers, police said. 

Calderone was arrested and taken to Franciscan Hospital in Rensselaer for medical clearance. While at a hospital, he was physically and verbally abusive toward officers and medical staff, which may result in more charges from Rensselaer police, Fifield said. 

There were no reported injuries and no police cars were damaged, police said. 

