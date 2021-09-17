 Skip to main content
Dyer man charged with molesting teen girl
Dyer man charged with molesting teen girl

Daniel S. Waldrop

CROWN POINT — A Dyer man posted a $3,500 cash bond Thursday on charges alleging he began molesting a girl when she was 13 years old.

Daniel S. Waldrop, 46, is accused of exposing himself to the girl and fondling her while she was in his care at a Dyer residence. 

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Waldrop's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday. He's facing one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.

As a condition of his release, Waldrop signed a no-contact order.

The girl told police the alleged sexual abuse began in March and continued into early September.

She said she told Waldrop this summer his actions must stop and he agreed, but the alleged sexual abuse continued, court records state. 

She said she thought Waldrop was manipulative, because he bought her jewelry and other extravagant gifts, records state.

When she stopped spending as much time with him, he began sending her texts stating he didn't think she loved him anymore, according to court documents.

