Dyer police evacuate sleeping residents from house fire, chief says

DYER — Two Dyer officers worked to quickly evacuate residents from a house fire after a patrolling officer spotted flames early Tuesday morning.

At 1:55 a.m. Dyer Officer Tiffany Smith was doing a routine patrol in a neighborhood when she saw flames coming from the side of a house in the 100 block of Crestview Lane, said Dyer Chief of Police David Hein.

Smith noticed the house lights were off, indicating the residents were likely sleeping. She called dispatch to send firefighters to the scene and then worked to make contact with the residents.

Dyer Officer Zach Schauer, who was nearby, also responded and both officers were able to awake one of the residents by pounding on the door.

Smith and Schauer were able to get all four people out of the home. Dyer firefighters arrived on scene and worked to quickly extinguish the flames. Hein said there were no injuries.

"The fire department arrived and did a great job extinguishing the fire," Hein said. "Officer Smith and Officer Schauer did an excellent job minimizing damage and preventing injury with their brave actions."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.