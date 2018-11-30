Dyer police are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects in a botched robbery Thursday at a cell phone store.
Officers were dispatched about 4:45 p.m. Thursday to the Sprint Store, 879 Joliet St., for reports of a robbery in progress, police said.
Two suspects wearing rain ponchos and hats entered the store and forced employees and customers into a back room at the business, according to police. Employees ran out the back door and the suspects panicked. They attempted to detain the customers, but when that failed, they fled the store in an unknown direction.
Police said a suspicious newer gray Ford Fusion or Toyota Camry with no license plates was seen throughout the day in the area and disappeared after the robbery attempt, but it was unknown if the vehicle was involved.
Anyone with information can contact Dyer police detectives at 219-865-1163.