Dyer police seek tips on theft suspect

DYER — Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing from a local smoke shop.
About 9 a.m. Saturday, Dyer police responded to Hart Street Smoke Shop at 1950 Hart St. for a theft.
Employees and witnesses described the suspect as a white male in his mid-20s with blue eyes who was driving a gray Honda Civic with black rims and dark-tinted windows.
Police believe the Honda is a 2012.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dyer Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-865-1163.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.