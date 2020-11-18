 Skip to main content
Dyer police seek tips on theft suspect
Dyer police seek tips on theft suspect

DYER — Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing from a local smoke shop.

About 9 a.m. Saturday, Dyer police responded to Hart Street Smoke Shop at 1950 Hart St. for a theft.

Employees and witnesses described the suspect as a white male in his mid-20s with blue eyes who was driving a gray Honda Civic with black rims and dark-tinted windows.

Police believe the Honda is a 2012.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dyer Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-865-1163.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

