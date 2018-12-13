CROWN POINT — Attorneys for a Dyer woman injured in a 2006 traffic accident said the courts have awarded her an additional $4.8 million.
Attorneys Todd S. Schafer and his brother, Timothy S. Schafer, said Thursday the money represents interest J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. owes on an earlier $19.5 million judgment against J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. and its driver.
Litigation revolves around a collision that took place during icy weather the night of Jan. 17, 2006, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Jasper County.
Kisten Zak was a passenger in a car that skidded on ice off the pavement and crashed into a semitrailer, owned by J.B. Hunt, that had jackknifed and skidded into the median an hour earlier. Zak was left partially paralyzed by her injuries.
The Schafers said the truck driver had been driving too fast for road conditions and failed to activate his emergency flashers or set out reflective triangles to warn other drivers of the wreck.
An attorney for J.B. Hunt couldn't be reached for comment.
The Schafers said state law permits plaintiffs to collect interest accruing over years of litigation as an incentive to settle such disputes quickly.