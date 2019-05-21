VALPARAISO — Just more than 15 years after sentencing then 20-year-old Chad Henry to the near-maximum sentence of 45 years behind bars for beating his roommate to death with a hammer, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper is considering a request for his early release.
Henry said in his motion he is a good candidate for a modified sentence because he has completed a number of educational programs while locked up.
Porter County prosecutors oppose the request, telling the court Tuesday Henry has filed more requests for modified sentence than is allowed for by the law and does not have the necessary consent of prosecutors to move forward with this latest request.
Henry had filed four previous requests and all were denied by the court, according to prosecutors.
Henry, who is now 35, is locked up at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and has an earliest possible release date of Feb. 28, 2022, according to online records maintained by the Indiana Department of Corrections.
The beating caved in the side of Verboom's head and fractured five of his ribs, a prosecutor said at the time. A pathologist determined the 50-year-old suffered a minimum of six blows to the upper left shoulder area and at least six others to the head, leaving wounds similar to those seen in car accidents.
Henry, who was 19 at the time and living with Verboom at the mobile home, later attempted to argue that he lashed out after Verboom grabbed him in a way he interpreted as a sexual advance.
This "gay panic" defense was challenged by evidence that Henry did not raise the charge when first questioned about the crime. Henry also testified in court that he did not know Verboom's sexual orientation.
Verboom's attempts to toss Henry out of his home for failing to contribute financially caused the conflict, then-Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Blair Todd said at the time.
Henry fled to Florida following the killing and Verboom's body was discovered three weeks later by Verboom's daughter, Jacquelyn Verboom, who said it changed her life forever.
"He took Chad Henry into his house," she said. "It was the biggest mistake of his life. It cost him his life."
