East Chicago councilman charged with disorderly conduct at scene of church fire, files complaint against officer, police say

When Schindler told him to leave the area again, Garcia disregarded his order and continued walking through the intersection, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

Schindler approached Garcia a third time, asking him if he was a police officer or firefighter. After Garcia replied, "No," Schindler instructed him again to stay out of the blocked area.

While Schindler was talking to Garcia, he smelled a strong odor of intoxicants, commonly associated with alcoholic beverages, coming from Garcia's mouth and person, according to the police report.

Schindler also reported that Garcia's eyes were bloodshot and watery and his speech was slurred and confused, Rivera said.

Police said Garcia’s attitude was "angry, uncooperative and insulting," stating that Garcia held his phone light to shine in the officer's face so he could not see.

During the interaction, Garcia allegedly said, "Do you know who I am?"

The incident began to draw the attention of bystanders and Schindler prepared to arrest Garcia for public intoxication and grabbed his phone to place him in handcuffs, Rivera said.

However, Garcia allegedly moved away from Schindler and walked toward the sidewalk.