CROWN POINT — An East Chicago couple was hit with charges on Wednesday in connection to the death of their infant son in July, according to court records.

The baby’s father, Eric Rangel Jr., 27, was charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. The baby’s mother, 23-year-old Sandra Sosa, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Charging documents allege that on July 7, officers arrived to the family’s house on the 3000 block of Parrish Avenue in East Chicago and saw Rangel administering CPR to the two month old.

Rangel told a Department of Children and Family Services worker that the infant awoke crying, so he made him a bottle of formula, charges stated. A short while later, Rangel heard the baby coughing, so he picked him up and patted him on the back, according to charging documents.

The baby then purportedly became agitated, started struggling to breathe, defecated and went limp, according to the probable cause affidavit. Rangel then woke up Sosa, and they called 911, the affidavit stated.

An autopsy report found the baby’s cause of death was a massive head injury and the pathologist said that shaken baby syndrome/impact syndrome was a contributing factor, according to the affidavit.

The pathologist also noted that the infant was malnourished, and said his body weight was in the 3.9 percentile range, charging documents stated.

A DCFS case manager noted that the infant had not seen a doctor since his birth, but Sosa told her that an appointment had been made for July 28, charges say.

Sosa told the case manager that she made the appointment because “the baby’s coughing had gotten worse and he was gasping for air,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Neither Rangel nor Sosa have their initial court appearances set. The couple remains at large and warrants are out for both of their arrests, court records stated.

