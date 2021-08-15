East Chicago enforces ordinance to pressure landlords to evict tenants over criminal complaints

One way East Chicago’s program stands out is that it considers calls by volume, not severity, and nothing in the ordinance accounts for legal protections like a presumption of innocence for tenants. The ordinance requires only “evidence of illegal activity” be present and there is no set number of calls defined as an “excessive” amount. To that, Rivera said cutting off problems when they are “minor crimes” prevents them from turning into major issues.

Detractors also said crime-free programs make it harder for those with criminal records or addiction issues to find housing, and Rivera said “that’s true” when asked, although he did add that it was ultimately up to the landlord whether or not to rent to that person.

But Rivera also made no apologies for the fact that one-time criminals, reformed or not, could feel less welcome in his city.

“Those are the consequences of the crimes that you committed,” he said. “My response is, ‘Did you think about that before you robbed that bank? Did you think about that before you broke into that house? Did you think about that before you shot that person?’”