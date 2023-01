East Chicago launches presence on public safety app, will notify users on nearby crime in real time

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Police Department introduced a new app Friday designed to engage residents with law enforcement and prevent crime.

The department joined Atlas One, which police departments use to connect with local citizens. The app allows police to send alerts to users about any public safety issues in their area using location sharing data, Police Chief Jose Rivera said. They are referring to the app as "Cardinal Connect," named for the mascot of East Chicago schools.

Users can submit crime tips and communicate with police officers via chat on the app. Students can use the app to report any bullying or threats of violence at school. Users can choose to submit tips anonymously.

Additional resources are available on the app, such as abuse hotlines, accident reports and frequently asked questions. The app is not, however, a replacement for calling 911 during an emergency, Rivera said.

The app will be monitored 24 hours, seven days a week, Rivera said, so residents can be sure they're receiving information they need to stay safe in real time.

"This is helpful on weekends and after hours," he said. "Officers will be able to respond to people through the app or direct them to the right place."

The first alert sent out on the app happened Friday night into Saturday morning, Rivera said, after police technology identified shots fired in a small area. The app sent out an alert to about 70 users near the location, and police were able to quell any fears by letting people know that no one was injured at the scene.

“Just on the first day, we’re already having success,” Rivera said.

Alerts can be in any form, such as text, photos, videos, documents and voice recordings. Users can also send photos or videos from scenes to police through the app.

Rivera said the department applied for and received a grant to use Atlas One for about two years. If the department finds the app successful, they'll use it as their primary mode of communication with the public. They hope to continue to find money to continue using the app after the two years is up.

"Slowly but surely, if this is successful, we’ll push away from Facebook and release everything on the app," he said.

Rivera said East Chicago's police department is the first in Indiana to use the app.

Atlas One does not track previous locations or share user data with any third parties, including the East Chicago Police Department, Rivera said.

Users can download the free app on a cellphone or tablet. It is available for Apple and Android devices.

