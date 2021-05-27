East Chicago man admits to being a gun runner

Blasingame is one of dozens of men and women the U.S. attorney in Hammond charged each year with straw buying – the circumvention of federal firearms restrictions that are supposed to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons.

Blasingame admitted to federal investigators someone, unidentified in court records, paid Blasingame to buy the Taurus semiautomatic pistol in Blasingame’s name and turn it over to someone else.

Blasingame admits he bought the semi-automatic at Westforth Sports Inc., located in unincorporated Calumet Township, just outside Gary’s city limits.

Blasingame admitted he lied repeatedly on firearms purchase documents during a two-week period in late December 2019 when he was buying seven guns from Westforth and an eighth gun from Cabela’s in Hammond.

He further acknowledged he was responsible for as many as 24 illegal gun purchases.

Blasingame’s gun purchases at Westforth are the subject of a civil suit the City of Chicago filed last month in Cook County Illinois Chancery Court.

Chicago city officials allege Westforth is the source of more than 850 guns recovered after crimes in Chicago between 2009 and 2016 and ranks as the "highest out-of-state supplier of crime guns in Chicago.