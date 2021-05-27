East Chicago man admits to being a gun runner

HAMMOND — An East Chicago man is admitting he criminal trafficked in guns, including one connected to a 2019 homicide.
Marqwan Blasingame, 24, of East Chicago pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to making false statements to two Indiana licensed gun dealers to acquire firearms.
He admitted lying on federal gun purchasing forms about his home address and falsely swore he was buying the guns for himself, when in fact, he was paid to buy them for others who may have been ineligible to possess firearms under federal law.
He is pleading guilty under an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to give up his right to a jury trial in return for federal prosecutors recommending he receive a more lenient sentence.
Court documents allege Gary police recovered one of those firearms, a Taurus G2C semi-automatic pistol, from a stolen vehicle that was traced to a Gary homicide that took place Dec. 16, 2019 – within hours of Blasingame illegally purchasing it for another, unidentified, person.
News reports indicate there were two homicide in Gary that day, a 4-year-old boy who was fatally shot while lying in bed and a 44-year-old man killed while confronting someone stealing his car.
They were the 57th and 58th homicides committed in Gary that year.
Blasingame is one of dozens of men and women the U.S. attorney in Hammond charged each year with straw buying – the circumvention of federal firearms restrictions that are supposed to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons.
Blasingame admitted to federal investigators someone, unidentified in court records, paid Blasingame to buy the Taurus semiautomatic pistol in Blasingame’s name and turn it over to someone else.
Blasingame admits he bought the semi-automatic at Westforth Sports Inc., located in unincorporated Calumet Township, just outside Gary’s city limits.
Blasingame admitted he lied repeatedly on firearms purchase documents during a two-week period in late December 2019 when he was buying seven guns from Westforth and an eighth gun from Cabela’s in Hammond.
He further acknowledged he was responsible for as many as 24 illegal gun purchases.
Blasingame’s gun purchases at Westforth are the subject of a civil suit the City of Chicago filed last month in Cook County Illinois Chancery Court.
Chicago city officials allege Westforth is the source of more than 850 guns recovered after crimes in Chicago between 2009 and 2016 and ranks as the "highest out-of-state supplier of crime guns in Chicago.
Federal investigators allege that neither Westforth nor any other federal licensed firearms dealers would have sold Blasingame guns if Blasingame hadn’t lied to them on gun purchase documents.
Chicago’s suit alleges Blasingame’s suspicious pattern of almost daily single-gun purchases, his large volume of purchases and his use of cash to buy firearms should have put Westforth on notice that Blasingame was engaged in criminal trafficking, straw purchasing, and or unlicensed dealing.
The suit remains pending in Illinois courts.