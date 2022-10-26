East Chicago man arrested for attempted murder was aiming at his wife, court records show

GARY — A 43-year-old man facing attempted murder charges was aiming at his wife when he fired bullets into the car she was riding in Sunday, according to court records.

Priscilla Rice-Perez, of Valparaiso, was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Acura MDX around 3:40 a.m. traveling eastbound on Interstate 80/94 when her husband, Andres Perez, of East Chicago, shot at the vehicle, striking the passenger door and Rice-Perez's foot, court records show.

Rice-Perez said she was at a club in Highland with two friends when Perez called and asked her where she was. After she told him, he showed up and a confrontation between the two occurred.

Rice-Perez and her friends left to go to a nearby White Castle, and Perez followed her. The confrontation continued, and Perez shoved Rice-Perez and punched the navigation screen in the Acura, shattering it, according to court records.

Rice-Perez said she and the driver and other passenger drove away from the White Castle and onto I-80/94. Perez, driving erratically, followed the Acura in his GMC Yukon before shooting at Rice-Perez near Burr Street.

The driver of the Acura drove until the Perez's GMC was out of sight and stopped on an exit ramp near Ind. 49 to call police. Rice-Perez was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Chesterton for treatment, according to court records and Indiana State Police.

Perez was out on bond for an attempted murder allegedly committed in July, Indiana State Police said. Domestic violence charges filed in April against Perez are pending in Porter County, according to court records.

After Sunday's incident, Perez was taken into custody and lodged in the Lake County Jail without bond. He faces felony charges of attempted murder, stalking while armed with a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and three counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.