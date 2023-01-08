East Chicago man arrested in expressway shooting, police say

GARY — An East Chicago man is accused of two counts of attempted murder and several other felonies in connection with a shooting from a westbound vehicle on Interstate 80/94 on New Year's Eve.

Indiana State Police said Alantae Antwan Thornton, 30, was the triggerman in the Dec. 31 expressway shooting near Burr Street that sent a man to a Munster hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Police said the victim had stopped at a gas station on Burr Street in Gary, where he was confronted by another individual with a black vehicle. After leaving the gas station, the victim noticed he was being followed on the expressway by the same vehicle from the gas station.

According to police, the victim tried to elude the vehicle. But the other vehicle soon drove alongside and a man in the vehicle began shooting.

State police subsequently determined that the suspected shooter was in a black car at the gas station with a woman who had a prior relationship with the shooting victim. The victim later identified the woman and the alleged shooter, police said.

Thornton surrendered to police Friday. He was booked into Lake County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, three counts of battery and two counts of criminal recklessness, police said.

"I would like to commend all of the troopers, detectives, crime scene investigators and the Lake County prosecutor’s office in the thorough investigation and subsequent arrest of this dangerous individual and look forward to justice for the victim in this case," said Detective Sgt. Mike Bailey of the Indiana State Police.