 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Chicago man dies from gunshot to head, police say
alert urgent

East Chicago man dies from gunshot to head, police say

File photo
The Times

CHICAGO — An East Chicago man died after he was shot in the head in a vehicle in Chicago, police said.

James Roberson, 26, was declared dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Police responded at 4:07 a.m. June 26 to the 300 block of West 87th Street, the Chicago Police Department said.

Roberson was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling east on 87th Street when the rear window shattered, police reported. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect and detectives are investigating the homicide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indiana Society of Chicago gala to return this year

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts