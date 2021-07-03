East Chicago man dies from gunshot to head, police say

CHICAGO — An East Chicago man died after he was shot in the head in a vehicle in Chicago, police said.
James Roberson, 26, was declared dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police responded at 4:07 a.m. June 26 to the 300 block of West 87th Street, the Chicago Police Department said.
Roberson was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling east on 87th Street when the rear window shattered, police reported. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police are searching for a suspect and detectives are investigating the homicide.