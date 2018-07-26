GARY — An East Chicago man with an alleged history of child molestation is being held without bail on accusations he molested another child in 2015.
Anthony C. Hill, 29, faces one count of felony child molesting and felony intimidation where a deadly weapon was used.
Hill was charged on Wednesday, a day after a Hammond detective reviewed 2016 interviews conducted with some of Hill's female relatives that supported claims that Hill molested the 10-year-old, court records show.
He also has two other pending child sex cases in Lake Criminal Court.
Court records show Hill allegedly molested a 7-year-old girl in 2015 at a Gary home. He was also charged in 2016 with four counts of child molesting and two counts of incest. In that case, a no contact order was granted by the courts.
The following year, he was charged in a separate case with criminal confinement, strangulation and battery resulting in bodily injury of his then-pregnant girlfriend.
All cases remain pending, court records show.
In the most recent case, Hill was charged after a 10-year-old girl's mother contacted police on Aug. 10, 2015 to report her daughter was molested by Hill in April 2015, close to Father's Day, at a Gary residence.
The victim told police she wanted Hill to "get life" and be locked away so he "wouldn't hurt no more children," the affidavit states. She said Hill molested her on four occasions and threatened her with a gun if she told anyone or refused.
The mother said her daughter suddenly became aggressive and upset after the molestation, court records show.
The mother also told detectives she had previously viewed an article on social media where Hill was accused of molesting a 7-year-old, prompting to ask her daughter if Hill had ever done anything to her during her visits at his residence.
After speaking with her daughter, she then went to police.
