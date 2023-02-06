CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man is going to prison for his role in a 2020 gang-related drive-by shooting.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota imposed a five-year sentence Friday on 26-year-old Christian Buchanan-Purdiman.

He pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to the charge of assisting a criminal under a plea agreement negotiated by his defense attorney, John Cantrell, and the county prosecutor’s office.

Buchanan-Purdiman had been facing a murder charge and a sentence of up to 65 years.

Buchanan-Purdiman gave up his right to make state prosecutors prove his guilt in return for prosecutors dropping the murder charge against him and letting him admit to a reduced felony charge.

Buchanan-Purdiman admitted in the plea agreement that he was behind the wheel of a car when his co-defendant Kian M. Moore Jr., 22, of Hammond, killed Quinten Kendrick-Taylor, 23, of Hammond.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020, in the 1300 block of Liberty Court near Hammond’s Columbia Center.

Investigators allege Buchanan-Purdiman was driving, co-defendant Leila R. Shojaee, 38, of East Chicago, was in the front passenger seat and Moore was in the back seat.

They allege Moore leaned out of the moving vehicle and shot Kendrick-Taylor several times.

The victim had just cooked a meal for his family and walked out his front door minutes before he was shot in the chest, records state.

Buchanan-Purdiman admitted to helping Moore wash up in an effort to conceal evidence.

Police tracked the crime to the defendants from video surveillance, which captured their 2018 Hyundai and the city’s license plate reader, which tracked the car to Shojaee, who had rented it.

Police later found the car parked in East Chicago and arrested Shojaee and Buchanan-Purdiman as the two attempted to drive away in it.

Police said cellphone data connected them to Moore.

Moore is pleading not guilty and is currently scheduled to be tried May 1 before a Lake Criminal Court jury.

Shojaee pleaded guilty in February 2021 to assisting a criminal. She is still awaiting sentencing.

Court documents state Buchanan-Purdiman and Moore are tied to a Hammond gang that has a rivalry with another Hammond gang with which Kendrick-Taylor was associated.

