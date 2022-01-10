East Chicago man headed to prison for gun violation

HAMMOND — An East Chicago man who threatened to shoot up an East Chicago service station last year is going to prison.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody sentenced 25-year-old Ernest Willis on Thursday to 33 months in prison.

Willis pleaded guilty Aug. 4, 2021, to being a felon in possession of firearms.

East Chicago police said they were called Nov. 6, 2020, to the Mobil gas station at 2220 East Columbus Drive because Willis and a Portage woman in his company had threatened to shoot an employee there.

Police said the duo left the station on foot before officers arrived, but they were soon captures in that city’s Harbor section, about eight blocks away from the gas station.

Officers found two fully loaded Glocks. They said one was in his sweater pocket and another — with a 30-round ammo magazine — in his waistband.

It was illegal for Willis to possession firearms because he had been convicted in 2016 of two robberies.

He told police he only had the guns briefly. He said they belonged to his female companion, but she didn’t have anything to carrying them in.