East Chicago man out on bond for attempted murder arrested again after similar incident Sunday, police say

GARY — A 43-year-old man faces potential charges for attempted murder after state police determined that he shot the occupant of a vehicle Sunday.

Andres Perez of East Chicago was out on bond for an attempted murder allegedly committed in July, Indiana State Police said.

After Sunday's incident, Perez was taken into custody and lodged in the Lake County Jail without bond. He faces felony charges of attempted murder, stalking while armed with a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and three counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Indiana State Police said a trooper was dispatched around 3:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a vehicle occupant who was shot while driving.

The caller was eastbound on Interstate 80 near Burr Street when the driver of a GMC Yukon fired shots at the caller's Acura MDX. The driver of the Acura drove until the GMC was out of sight and stopped on an exit ramp on Interstate 94 to call police. The victim was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Chesterton for treatment.

A bullet hole was found in the passenger door, according to state police. Investigators determined that Perez was the perpetrator, then obtained a warrant for his arrest and search warrants for his residence and vehicle. Both were served Tuesday morning.