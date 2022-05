East Chicago man sentenced in conspiracy to illegally purchase several guns

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man was sentenced to prison for procuring firearms using a "straw purchaser" on several occasions, courts said.

Terrence McCray, 22, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Indiana.

The sentence came after McCray pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the acquisition of multiple firearms. This is known as "straw purchasing," in which firearms are purchased by an individual and given to another person who is not legally able to possess them.

In 2019, McCray conspired with three others to straw purchase 17 firearms on 14 different occasions, court reports said.

In each of the transactions, the buyers falsely certified on the federal forms that they were the actual buyer of the firearms. However, they were making the purchase of the firearms for McCray, who had selected and provided money to buy the firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

