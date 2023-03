CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was sentenced to 63 years in prison Friday for a fatal shooting in July at Calumet Day, an annual neighborhood celebration.

Glenn Keller, 34, was found guilty of murdering 27-year-old Shaquille Russell of Indianapolis.

A jury returned the verdict Feb. 15.

Court records allege that Keller shot Russell on the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue in East Chicago July 23.

Russell was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he died. According to the probable cause affidavit, “Russell had been shot multiple times throughout the body.”

Keller made advances on a woman a day before Russell’s death, which she rejected and then told Russell about, according to court records, and Russell confronted Keller about the incident.

The woman said she saw Keller earlier in the day wearing a black hoodie, which she thought was suspicious since it was so hot outside, court filings stated.

Russell attended the Calumet Day celebration and was last seen in a car before he was shot, according to court documents. A witness said they did not see Keller with a gun but heard gunshots and saw him running toward Russell’s car and then fleeing the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Keller indicated that he will appeal his conviction and sentence.

