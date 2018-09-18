Subscribe for 33¢ / day
EAST CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was found shot to death early Tuesday in the city's Calumet neighborhood, officials said.

Marquis J. Dawson died from multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Vernon Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The death was ruled a homicide.

Dawson lived several blocks away from where he was killed, a coroner's release said.

His death marks the sixth homicide so far this year and the second in one week in East Chicago, records show.

Coroner's investigators were called to the scene on Vernon Avenue about 12:40 a.m.

East Chicago police have not yet released any details about the shooting. 

