East Chicago man shot to death on Christmas morning

EAST CHICAGO — A holiday homicide marred the otherwise peaceful streets of East Chicago early Christmas morning.

Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Alder Street, about three blocks from Douglas' Butternut Street home, around 1:45 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.

East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said officers initially were dispatched to the area after the department's ShotSpotter tool indicated four rounds were fired nearby.

After police arrived, officers discovered Douglas face down on the sidewalk in front of Ralo's Bar with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced Douglas dead at the scene, Rivera said.

According to Rivera, detectives attempted to speak to potential witnesses inside the bar but the door was locked. When detectives knocked on the door, neither patrons nor staff would come to the door or open it.

Rivera said East Chicago detectives plan to follow-up with the owner of the bar and contact the Indiana State Excise Police "regarding previous problems with this establishment."