East Chicago man shot to death on Christmas morning

EAST CHICAGO — A holiday homicide marred the otherwise peaceful streets of East Chicago early Christmas morning.
Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Alder Street, about three blocks from Douglas' Butternut Street home, around 1:45 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.
East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said officers initially were dispatched to the area after the department's ShotSpotter tool indicated four rounds were fired nearby.
After police arrived, officers discovered Douglas face down on the sidewalk in front of Ralo's Bar with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced Douglas dead at the scene, Rivera said.
According to Rivera, detectives attempted to speak to potential witnesses inside the bar but the door was locked. When detectives knocked on the door, neither patrons nor staff would come to the door or open it.
Rivera said East Chicago detectives plan to follow-up with the owner of the bar and contact the Indiana State Excise Police "regarding previous problems with this establishment."
According to court records, the shooting victim spent most of the past 15 months locked up in the Lake County Jail awaiting trial on five felony charges stemming from a June 2, 2020, incident where Douglas allegedly pinned a state trooper between two vehicles before the trooper shot through Douglas' windshield striking him in the arm and pelvis.
A woman who was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle told police Douglas attempted to climb on her as the trooper fired the shots, records state. The woman and two back seat passengers — including a 5-year-old boy — were not hurt.
Records show Douglas was released from the Lake County Jail on June 16, 2021, on reduced bail, but Douglas landed back in the lock-up in early November on a bench warrant after he missed an August court hearing.
Douglas was released again from jail Nov. 16 without having to post any additional funds, according to court records.
Rivera said East Chicago's Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation of Douglas' homicide.
Anyone with any information about the crime can contact Detective Daniel Ponce by email: dponce@eastchicago.com; or at 219-391-8318.
Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 219-391-8500.