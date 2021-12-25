 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
East Chicago man shot to death on Christmas morning
alert urgent

East Chicago man shot to death on Christmas morning

Eric Douglas

Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot to death early Christmas morning in East Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — A holiday homicide marred the otherwise peaceful streets of East Chicago early Christmas morning.

Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Alder Street, about three blocks from Douglas' Butternut Street home, around 1:45 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.

The Be Well Crisis Helpline is accessed by dialing 211 or 866-211-9966. After entering their zip code and selecting the helpline, the caller is connected to a trained, compassionate counselor available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said officers initially were dispatched to the area after the department's ShotSpotter tool indicated four rounds were fired nearby.

After police arrived, officers discovered Douglas face down on the sidewalk in front of Ralo's Bar with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced Douglas dead at the scene, Rivera said.

According to Rivera, detectives attempted to speak to potential witnesses inside the bar but the door was locked. When detectives knocked on the door, neither patrons nor staff would come to the door or open it.

Rivera said East Chicago detectives plan to follow-up with the owner of the bar and contact the Indiana State Excise Police "regarding previous problems with this establishment."

According to court records, the shooting victim spent most of the past 15 months locked up in the Lake County Jail awaiting trial on five felony charges stemming from a June 2, 2020, incident where Douglas allegedly pinned a state trooper between two vehicles before the trooper shot through Douglas' windshield striking him in the arm and pelvis.

A woman who was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle told police Douglas attempted to climb on her as the trooper fired the shots, records state. The woman and two back seat passengers — including a 5-year-old boy — were not hurt.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Records show Douglas was released from the Lake County Jail on June 16, 2021, on reduced bail, but Douglas landed back in the lock-up in early November on a bench warrant after he missed an August court hearing.

Douglas was released again from jail Nov. 16 without having to post any additional funds, according to court records.

Rivera said East Chicago's Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation of Douglas' homicide.

Anyone with any information about the crime can contact Detective Daniel Ponce by email: dponce@eastchicago.com; or at 219-391-8318.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 219-391-8500.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts