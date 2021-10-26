East Chicago man sought after being charged in double slaying, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A 19-year-old East Chicago man is sought after being charged in a recent double slaying on the city's south side, police said.

Two counts of felony murder were filed against Gary Shanklin Jr. in the Oct. 13 shooting deaths of Nalisha Martin, 43, of Hammond, and Christopher Burks, 52, of Chicago, East Chicago police said.

"Gary Shanklin is known to frequent the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue," East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said. "If you come in contact with this subject, contact 911 immediately. He is to be considered armed and dangerous."

Police said they were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to the 1200 block of West 149th Street in reference to a vehicle striking a home.

They found a Silver Chevrolet Impala that struck a front porch, and the driver, later identified as Martin, was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at a Chicago-area hospital.

Burks, who was found across the street lying in a pool of blood, also was pronounced dead later at a local hospital, police said.