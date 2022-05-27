East Chicago police chief proudly retiring after 24 years of serving the city

EAST CHICAGO — An emotional East Chicago Police Chief Hector Rosario took to police airwaves late Friday morning to announce his retirement, bringing an end to a career he began as a cadet with the department just out of high school 24 years ago.

Rosario, 42, told The Times he is proud of his time on the department and all he was able to accomplish during his three years as chief.

He said he walks away having succeeded in a long-overdue update of the department's policy book and in delivering such public safety efforts as license plate readers and Shotspotter, which notifies police of the sound of gunfire.

Rosario said he is not venturing far in his retirement. He has accepted a job with the Indiana Gaming Commission and will be working oversight at the nearby Horseshoe Hammond Casino.

A tribute read over the airwaves Friday said he began as a cadet with the department in 1998 and then went to work as a 911 dispatcher before being sworn in as an officer in 2002. He rose through the ranks to be named chief in 2019 by East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland.

Copeland said at the time Rosario would lead the department in a "new direction."

Copeland could not be immediately reached Friday morning on his plans to replace Rosario.

Various officers and dispatchers lauded Rosario's efforts on air Friday morning following his retirement announcement.

The East Chicago department, under the leadership of Rosario, announced the creation last summer of a street crime unit designated to roam the city, saturating high crime areas as needed.

"They're not assigned to a specific beat like a patrol officer would be," Rosario said at the time.

Rosario also oversaw the creation a couple years ago of the SHOUT OUT program in which officers visit public, private and charter schools in the city to address needs such as gangs, drugs and teen pregnancy.

"Bullying is a big issue right now, so we're going to try to tackle that," Rosario had said.

