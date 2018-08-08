Subscribe for 33¢ / day
EAST CHICAGO — Police detained three Gary men Tuesday after stopping a vehicle linked to a report of shots fired and observing a gun on the driver's seat, an official said.

Trevon Love, 21; Nathaniel Love, 18; and Lauren Hood, 34, were detained on suspicion of criminal recklessness, East Chicago police Lt. Marguerite Wilder said.

Trevon Love, the driver, had a valid gun permit but no valid driver's license, Wilder said. He was expected to also face a charge related to the license violation, she said.

East Chicago police were dispatched about 7 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 144th Street and Olcott Avenue for the shots fired call. 

Dispatchers broadcast a description of a silver vehicle involved in the shots fired call, and an officer patrolling the area spotted a vehicle matching the description, police said.

The officer stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by the Loves and Hood.

A black semi-automatic gun and loaded magazine were recovered from the vehicle, which was towed, Wilder said.

Witnesses identified the Loves and Hood as the suspects in the shots fired call, she said. 

No one was wounded, and no property damage was reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Gang unit Cmdr. Nate London is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 219-391-8443. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

