East Chicago police execute search warrants, cite landlords to target criminal activity
East Chicago police execute search warrants for illegal activity. 

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities are executing search warrants and towing abandoned vehicles in collaboration with city officials to target illegal activity at East Chicago properties.

East Chicago police have been working with city code enforcement and building department officials to target those violating Ordinance No. 13-0021.

The ordinance mandates that no real estate owners can allow their properties to be used for illegal or unsafe activities. Under the same ordinance, properties with ongoing criminal activities will be considered a public nuisance.

Officials referenced properties with excessive police calls for service, the discovery of drugs as a result of search warrants, evidence of gang activity, violations from health or fire department inspections and complaints from neighbors.

“We've already identified and met with numerous real estate property owners or landlords,” the police department said. “Several have been issued warnings and several have been cited under this ordinance.”

Police said the first citation is a $2,500 fine and every citation after the initial violation is a $7,500 fine.

Authorities said residents who live near nuisance properties can contact East Chicago Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500. If people see illegal activity actively occurring, they should call 911 to report it.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

