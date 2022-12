East Chicago police seeking tips in wounding of shooting victim

EAST CHICAGO — Police are looking to identify the perpetrator of a shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded last Wednesday.

Officers were alerted by the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system of multiple shots fired around 5:30 p.m. near Guthrie and Deodar streets. They found a white Honda covered in blood and a person in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his head area, East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Rivera said the victim was able to speak with medics when he arrived and was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses said an individual exited the back seat of the victim’s vehicle and fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

The victim was arrested this year in connection with a homicide in Gary, Rivera said. Police are unsure whether the homicide is related to the shooting.

Anyone with any information can contact East Chicago's Criminal Investigation Division, 219-391-8318, or leave an anonymous tip at 219-391-8500.